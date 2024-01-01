Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Winter cold settling in as we settle into 2024

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 06:12:52-05

CLEVELAND — Happy New Year's Day!! A wintry start to 2024! Plan on extra layers to stay warm and extra time to get to and from any celebrations. Temps still falling today to near freezing this afternoon. Roads will be wet and potentially slick.

The first week of 2024 looks fairly unsettled with additional wintry mix chances and cold temps.

What To Expect:

  • Rain/Snow showers ending
  • Colder start to 2024
  • Another clipper Wed/Thu

Daily Breakdown

New Year's Day: Drying and cooling today. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Wednesday: More clouds. Few showers.| High: 39º

Thursday: Cold with snow showers. | High: 34º

Friday: Mostly cloudy but dry. | High: 36º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Possible PM Showers. | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018