FORECAST: Winter cold settling in as we settle into 2024

CLEVELAND — Happy New Year's Day!! A wintry start to 2024! Plan on extra layers to stay warm and extra time to get to and from any celebrations. Temps still falling today to near freezing this afternoon. Roads will be wet and potentially slick.

The first week of 2024 looks fairly unsettled with additional wintry mix chances and cold temps.

What To Expect:



Rain/Snow showers ending

Colder start to 2024

Another clipper Wed/Thu

Daily Breakdown

New Year's Day: Drying and cooling today. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Wednesday: More clouds. Few showers.| High: 39º

Thursday: Cold with snow showers. | High: 34º

Friday: Mostly cloudy but dry. | High: 36º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Possible PM Showers. | High: 38º

