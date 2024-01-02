FORECAST: Winter cold settling in with another cold & grey day

CLEVELAND — Grab that warm coat for the next few days. Clouds hanging tough today and temps are on the struggle-bus. We're in the lower 30s all day. We're dry though. Can't say the same for Wednesday.
Another round of precipitation will make its way back into NE Ohio on Wednesday and Thursday. A wintry mix will be possible Wednesday afternoon, then will become more scattered snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Some minor accumulations will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday: a dusting to maybe an inch or 2.
We are watching this up coming weekend for a storm system that may impact NE Ohio. So stay tuned to the latest this week.
What To Expect:
- Cold & cloudy today
- Staying cold for days
- Minor accumulations Wed/Thu
- Larger winter storm this weekend
Daily Breakdown
Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. | High: 34º
Wednesday: Cloudy & cold with a mix to snow late.| High: 35º
Thursday: Cold with scattered snow showers. | High: 33º
Friday: Partly cloudy but dry. | High: 37º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Possible PM snow. | High: 38º
