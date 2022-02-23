FORECAST: Winter is BACK in Cleveland!

CLEVELAND — Winter is back... temps have dropped in the 20s and we're staying here all day. Plan on isolated lake effect snow showers through the day with only minor accumulations. Much better shot at accumulating snow (or ice) late Thursday followed by the best shot Friday.
Our next winter storm rolls in Friday bringing shovelable snow and the potential for significant ice to Ohio. We're still pinpointing where the warm air will hang out. But for now, plan for both snow AND ice.
Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team for all of the latest weather updates!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- MUCH colder today
- Limited lake effect snow
- Minor accumulations tonight into Thursday
- Major winter storm Thursday night into Friday with ice & snow
- Staying cold through the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Much colder with a slim shot at lake effect snow. | High: 28º
Thursday: Another winter storm brings snow/ice mix late.| High: 26º
Friday: Heavy snow/ice likely. | High: 28º
Saturday: Isolated flakes. Quieter and cold. | High: 30º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter