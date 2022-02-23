FORECAST: Winter is BACK in Cleveland!

CLEVELAND — Winter is back... temps have dropped in the 20s and we're staying here all day. Plan on isolated lake effect snow showers through the day with only minor accumulations. Much better shot at accumulating snow (or ice) late Thursday followed by the best shot Friday.

Our next winter storm rolls in Friday bringing shovelable snow and the potential for significant ice to Ohio. We're still pinpointing where the warm air will hang out. But for now, plan for both snow AND ice.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team for all of the latest weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

MUCH colder today

Limited lake effect snow

Minor accumulations tonight into Thursday

Major winter storm Thursday night into Friday with ice & snow

Staying cold through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Much colder with a slim shot at lake effect snow. | High: 28º

Thursday: Another winter storm brings snow/ice mix late.| High: 26º

Friday: Heavy snow/ice likely. | High: 28º

Saturday: Isolated flakes. Quieter and cold. | High: 30º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: