Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Winter making a come back this weekend

Cleveland Weather from News 5
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 08:41:12-04

CLEVELAND — Winter is back! Briefly. Plan on rain and snow throughout today with temps struggling to rebound at all. We're stuck in the 30s... until Sunday afternoon. Much warmer temps ahead but we're waiting until the snow gets out of here.

Plan on minor accumulations if any at all. The ground is warm and as the snow falls, it'll melt quickly. Grab the coats and prepare for a cold & wintery day.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Feeling like winter
  • Rain/snow mix likely
  • Stray snow shower early Sunday
  • Much warmer Monday and next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Cold with light rain/snow mix. | High: 39º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers early. Milder PM. | High: 49º

Monday: Getting much warmer. Few rain showers.| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018