FORECAST: Winter Returns

Posted at 8:10 AM, Feb 10, 2024
CLEVELAND — It is a very warm start to the day...but this is fleeting! As a cold front slides through, temperatures will drop quickly by late afternoon. After reaching high temps in the 50s this morning, temps will drop into the upper 30s & lower 40s by the late afternoon/ early evening on Saturday. The chillier air will continue on Sunday (and for the rest of this week), with highs near 40 degrees.

This cold front will also bring in scattered showers, mainly early on Saturday, with a gradual drying trend during the afternoon. Sunday looks drier and chilly.

What To Expect:

  • Mild morning
  • Scattered rain Saturday morning
  • Falling temperatures on Saturday
  • Colder, more seasonable next week
  • Watching the next system carefully

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Temps drop. | High: 54º —> 40 by late afternoon.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 40º

Monday: Cloudy. Scattered PM snow, mainly in southern counties. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Isolated flurries. | High: 38º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 37º

