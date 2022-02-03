Watch
FORECAST: Winter Storm dumping snow and ice on Ohio

Akron forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:04 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 06:04:45-05

CLEVELAND — All of NE Ohio now under a Winter Storm Warning.

Plan on a total storm snowfall of 8-12" for most of us. For a complete breakdown of this storm check out this link... https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/winter-storm-day-2-tracking-snow-and-freezing-rain

Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we go through this event!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Snow and sleet south
  • Heavy snow likely Thursday afternoon and evening
  • An additional 4-8" of snow by evening
  • Significant impacts likely Thu/Fri
  • Quiet this weekend but cleaning up from winter storm

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: WINTER STORM WARNING! Heavy snow possible, especially during the afternoon. 4-8" of snow possible. | High: 24º

Friday: Light snow and flurries early. Very cold.| High: 19º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cold. | High: 22º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cold. | High: 30º

