FORECAST: Winter Storm dumping snow and ice on Ohio

CLEVELAND — All of NE Ohio now under a Winter Storm Warning.
Plan on a total storm snowfall of 8-12" for most of us. For a complete breakdown of this storm check out this link... https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/winter-storm-day-2-tracking-snow-and-freezing-rain
Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we go through this event!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Snow and sleet south
- Heavy snow likely Thursday afternoon and evening
- An additional 4-8" of snow by evening
- Significant impacts likely Thu/Fri
- Quiet this weekend but cleaning up from winter storm
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: WINTER STORM WARNING! Heavy snow possible, especially during the afternoon. 4-8" of snow possible. | High: 24º
Friday: Light snow and flurries early. Very cold.| High: 19º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cold. | High: 22º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cold. | High: 30º
