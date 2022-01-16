FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning

CLEVELAND — A winter Storm is expected to have big impacts on NE Ohio Sunday night into Monday. The track of the storm is looking to include more of the area. This means more people affected by the storm with higher snow totals expected. Look for increasing clouds Sunday with highs near freezing. Should be quiet until around Sunday evening when snow is expected to build in from south with an area of low pressure passing east of us. Heaviest snow will likely be east of I-71 with sharp cutoff of totals as you go west. The most intense snow is expected from 10 pm Sunday through 10 am Monday.

Prepare for slick, slippery, rough travel for eastern parts of NE Ohio beginning Sunday night through Monday. Additional snowfall is likely Monday PM through Tuesday AM with lake effect snow showers. Many winter weather alerts have been issued across NE Ohio...

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Ashtabula county from 7pm Sunday - 1 am Tuesday. 10-12+" of snow could fall with winter storm Sunday night and additional lake effect snow Monday.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Lake and Geauga counties from 7 pm Sunday - 1 am Tuesday. 6-10'' of snow could fall in that area.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Portage and Stark counties from 7 pm Sunday - 10 am Monday. 6-10'' of snow is also possible is this area.

Winter Storm Warning for Trumbull & Mahoning counties from Sunday 7pm until Monday 1 pm where 8-12" of snow could come down during that time.

Winter Storm Warning for Tuscarawas, Carrol, Coshocton counties from 1pm Sunday until 1pm Monday. 6-10" of snow is possible in these counties which will create difficult, hazardous travel.

Winter Weather Advisory in place for Cuyahoga from 7 pm - 4 pm Monday with 4-8'' of snow possible near Cleveland.

Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Summit, Medina and Wayne Counties from 7 pm Sunday - 7 am Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Holmes county from 7 pm Sun - 7 am Monday where 3-7" is possible.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Frigid start

Some sun early Sunday with more clouds late

Winter Storm builds in late Sunday

Tracking snow potential for Sunday night and Monday

Rough travel for Monday AM commute for eastern half of area.

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix helping temps rebound a bit. Snow likely by Sunday night. | High: 34º

MLK Monday: AM Snow. 1-3" possible. Higher amounts east and south.| High: 29º

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow.| High: 31º

Wednesday: Quick Clipper will bring rain/snow mix.| High: 38º

Thursday: Arctic air moves in!| High: 20º

