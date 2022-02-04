FORECAST: Winter storm winding down as the clean-up rolls on

CLEVELAND — Even as the snow is ending early Friday, expect the roads to stay snow covered and slick for much of the day. Lows tonight drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Scattered light snow showers are possible Friday morning with accumulations less than 2" (MAYBE up to 3" for Akron and south) for the day. Temps will stay in the upper teens all day as more Arctic Air settles in to Northern Ohio.

Expect bitter cold temperatures Friday night and Saturday morning. Lows will drop down to near zero degrees with wind chills to -15 degrees Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday should climb up to near 20 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

For a full, in depth look at the storm, check this out: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/day-3-road-conditions-are-a-mess-as-snow-tapers-off

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible

Snow tapering off

Less wind this afternoon

Quiet this weekend but cleaning up from winter storm

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Light snow tapering off as temps drop even colder.| High: 17º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & cold. | High: 22º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cold. | High: 34º

Monday:

`

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: