Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory - Ice likely tonight/Tuesday morning

Get the latest Power of 5 Forecast from the News 5 weather team!
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 05:32:24-05

CLEVELAND — We're expected to make it back above 32º Monday afternoon! Once we do make it to 32°, we will stay there for the rest of the week and then some! Temperatures in the 40s to even low 50s look possible by the middle of next week. But it will be joined by rain. Rain may begin as a wintry mix on late Monday into Tuesday morning, which will include the potential of freezing rain. This is something we'll need to keep an eye on for Tuesday's morning commute especially. It will change over to all plain old rain by late morning on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks wet and mild!

What To Expect:

  • Slightly warmer today
  • Winter Weather Advisory Tonight/Tuesday
  • Ice and snow likely overnight
  • SLICK roads Tuesday
  • 40s Wednesday -> Friday
  • Rain and flooding possible

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Thawing out & warming up. PM Wintry mix possible.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Wintry mix to rain.| High: 42º

Wednesday: Even warmer. More rain.| High: 47º

Thursday: Wet and mild.| High: 50º

Friday: Lingering showers.| High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018