FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory - Ice likely tonight/Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND — We're expected to make it back above 32º Monday afternoon! Once we do make it to 32°, we will stay there for the rest of the week and then some! Temperatures in the 40s to even low 50s look possible by the middle of next week. But it will be joined by rain. Rain may begin as a wintry mix on late Monday into Tuesday morning, which will include the potential of freezing rain. This is something we'll need to keep an eye on for Tuesday's morning commute especially. It will change over to all plain old rain by late morning on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks wet and mild!

What To Expect:



Slightly warmer today

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight/Tuesday

Ice and snow likely overnight

SLICK roads Tuesday

40s Wednesday -> Friday

Rain and flooding possible

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Thawing out & warming up. PM Wintry mix possible.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Wintry mix to rain.| High: 42º

Wednesday: Even warmer. More rain.| High: 47º

Thursday: Wet and mild.| High: 50º

Friday: Lingering showers.| High: 47º

