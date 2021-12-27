FORECAST: Wintry Mix Early, Then Warmer & Wetter

CLEVELAND — Widespread rain has rolled in this morning, with sleet, snow and even a little freezing rain possible at times. So be careful and give yourself some extra time.
Scattered rain showers are likely late this morning and into the afternoon as warmer air builds in. Highs will shoot up with the warmer air into the lower and middle 50s.
We will have a few more rounds of rain to get through for Tuesday and early Wednesday with a few more temperature swings too.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Wintry mix this morning
- Mix switching to rain for the late morning and afternoon
- Monday highs climb into the 50s
- More rain expected Tuesday and early Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Mix likely early before changing to all rain. | High: 52º
Tuesday: Scattered rain. Could be heavy through Tuesday night. | High: 42º
Wednesday: Rain early. | High: 50º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. | High: 40º
New Year's Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 44º
New Year's Day: Scattered showers. | High: 49º
Sunday: Scattered snow. Accumulating 1-3". | High: 36º
