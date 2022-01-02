FORECAST: Wintry Weather Returns

CLEVELAND — A wintry mix and snow has been impacting the area this Sunday morning. Use caution on the roads - it could be slick at times!

Widespread light snow is expected during the morning with a few lake effect snow bands Sunday PM. A trace - 2" is expected for most areas through early Monday but a few parts of the snow belt could get higher amounts where snow bands persist. Few lake effect snow showers may linger Monday with temps starting off in teens & 20s.

Dry weather should return Tuesday with highs near 40. Keep the warm coats with you because a blast of even colder air is set to arrive Thursday & Friday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Much colder

Sunday snow showers

Watch out for a few slick spots that may develop on roads

Lake effect snow Sunday with temps down to the 20s by afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and falling temperatures. | High: 32º early falling to 20s by late afternoon

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & briefly warmer & drier. | High: 41º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Gusts near 35 mph. Few rain/snow showers possible with falling temps. | High: 40º early falling to near freezing by early evening

Thursday: Very cold with a chance for snow. | High: 28º

