FORECAST: Wintry Weekend

Cleveland Weather from News 5
FORECAST
SNOW TOTALS
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 10:54:15-05

CLEVELAND — The cold air is here and will linger for several days. We are starting off with temperatures in the 20s with a slow rebound into the upper 30s Saturday. Clouds come back through the day and eventually another round of snow. Plan on light snow Saturday afternoon/early evening and into Sunday.

That snow should add up to about 1-3" with locally higher totals for most by Sunday PM. The ground is still very warm so accumulating snow will be limited and won't stick around long.

Safe travels and enjoy the dry time when we get it!

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Wind chills in the 20s all day
  • Snow returns late Sat
  • Lingering snow on Sunday
  • Lake effect snow on Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Light snow. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

Sunday: AM light snow. Lake/effect squalls late.| High: 38º

Monday: Lake effect snow east (2-4"). Flurries elsewhere. Mostly cloudy. | High: 38º

Tuesday: Rain to snow mix. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Bit milder and drier. | High: 46º

