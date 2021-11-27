FORECAST: Wintry Weekend

CLEVELAND — The cold air is here and will linger for several days. We are starting off with temperatures in the 20s with a slow rebound into the upper 30s Saturday. Clouds come back through the day and eventually another round of snow. Plan on light snow Saturday afternoon/early evening and into Sunday.

That snow should add up to about 1-3" with locally higher totals for most by Sunday PM. The ground is still very warm so accumulating snow will be limited and won't stick around long.

Safe travels and enjoy the dry time when we get it!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Wind chills in the 20s all day

Snow returns late Sat

Lingering snow on Sunday

Lake effect snow on Monday



DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Light snow. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

Sunday: AM light snow. Lake/effect squalls late.| High: 38º

Monday: Lake effect snow east (2-4"). Flurries elsewhere. Mostly cloudy. | High: 38º

Tuesday: Rain to snow mix. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Bit milder and drier. | High: 46º

