FORECAST: Wintry Weekend

CLEVELAND — The cold air is here and will linger for several days. We are starting off with temperatures in the 20s with a slow rebound into the upper 30s Saturday. Clouds come back through the day and eventually another round of snow. Plan on light snow Saturday afternoon/early evening and into Sunday.
That snow should add up to about 1-3" with locally higher totals for most by Sunday PM. The ground is still very warm so accumulating snow will be limited and won't stick around long.
Safe travels and enjoy the dry time when we get it!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Wind chills in the 20s all day
- Snow returns late Sat
- Lingering snow on Sunday
- Lake effect snow on Monday
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Light snow. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º
Sunday: AM light snow. Lake/effect squalls late.| High: 38º
Monday: Lake effect snow east (2-4"). Flurries elsewhere. Mostly cloudy. | High: 38º
Tuesday: Rain to snow mix. | High: 42º
Wednesday: Bit milder and drier. | High: 46º
