FORECAST: Wintry Weekend; Seasonable Chilly

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. Visibility could drop at times and plan for slick spots!

The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. Sunday will start off dry, but another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM. This time it will take aim at our southern communities!

Temps will climb slightly into the 40s early next week.

What To Expect:

The chill is back!

Minor accumulations

Drier by Saturday evening

Staying cold



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few flakes. Cold. | High: 36º

Sunday: Few PM snow/rain showers possible especially south. | High: 38º

Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 40º

Tuesday: More sunshine, stray shower, bit milder. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Near normal temps. | High: 39º

Thursday: Dry start. Seasonable | High: 39º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: