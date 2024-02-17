FORECAST: Wintry Weekend with scattered snow & cold temps

CLEVELAND — A quick-moving storm rolled through Northeast Ohio Friday evening and dropped a few inches of snow across the region. While the widespread snow came to an end around midnight Saturday, lingering lake-effect snow showers will be possible on Saturday. Accumulation looks to be less than 1 inch. Snow looks to fade by Saturday evening. Roads could still be slick and sloppy at times, so take it slow on the roads!

It will be frigid all day, with highs staying below freezing in the mid and upper 20s. As winds pick up this evening and into Sunday, wind chills in the single digits are expected tonight and into Sunday. Temps begin to recover on Sunday, but it will be blustery, making it feel colder. Sunday looks mainly dry, with high pressure moving in for the beginning of the week.

Temps climb into the 50s early in the week as well, but will only last for a couple of days.

What To Expect:



Scattered snow; minor accumulation

Frigid temps on Saturday

Winds increase tonight

Wind chills in the single digits tonight/early Sunday

Temps begin to climb

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Lingering lake effect, cold. | High: 27º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Near norm | High: 39º

President's Day: More sunshine. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 50º

