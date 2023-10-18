Watch Now
FORECAST: Wonderful Wednesday sun & warmth

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:04 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 06:48:38-04

CLEVELAND — Sunshine!!! It's back, baby! Looking so nice today after clouds and rain for a few days. That wet, cool, cloudy pattern comes back late week but it'll come in stages.

Today, it's all sunshine and lower 60s for highs. We'll hit the 60s again Thursday but rain rolling in during the afternoon will be the first stage of impactful weather as we head into the weekend. Friday is soaked also and so is Saturday as temps take a dive.

What To Expect:

  • Some sunshine on Wednesday
  • Highs near 60 degrees
  • More rain for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 62º

Thursday: Still mild. Scattered rain showers.| High: 64º

Friday: Scattered rain showers with cooler temps settling in.| High: 58º

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers. Much cooler.| High: 52º

