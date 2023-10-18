FORECAST: Wonderful Wednesday sun & warmth

CLEVELAND — Sunshine!!! It's back, baby! Looking so nice today after clouds and rain for a few days. That wet, cool, cloudy pattern comes back late week but it'll come in stages.

Today, it's all sunshine and lower 60s for highs. We'll hit the 60s again Thursday but rain rolling in during the afternoon will be the first stage of impactful weather as we head into the weekend. Friday is soaked also and so is Saturday as temps take a dive.

What To Expect:



Some sunshine on Wednesday

Highs near 60 degrees

More rain for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 62º

Thursday: Still mild. Scattered rain showers.| High: 64º

Friday: Scattered rain showers with cooler temps settling in.| High: 58º

Saturday: Lake effect rain showers. Much cooler.| High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter