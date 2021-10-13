FORECAST: Wonderfully warm Wednesday on tap

CLEVELAND — Sunny & 75. They write songs about days like today. Enjoy it. More unsettled and much cooler air is right around the corner. We'll start talking more about clouds tonight and into Thursday. That'll lead to isolated t-showers. We may have to dodge a couple early in the day but there's a much better shot late in the day. That cold front will be a bit closer on Friday. That means much better rain chances Friday and into Saturday. Both days are looking active but in different ways. Friday looks warm, breezy and stormy. Some could be strong with a slim shot at damage. Saturday will be completely different. We're still soaked but it's a steady rain with limited thunder. Wind and cold will dominate Saturday's rain. Elevated flood threat, winds gusting to 30mph and temps dropping fro the mid-60s into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

We dry out heading into Sunday as the cooler air settles in. Plan on 40s for tailgating followed by a game in the 50s to near 60º!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Dry & warm Wednesday

Isolated t-showers Thursday

Soaking rain Friday & Saturday

Drier and cooler for Browns Sunday

Taste of fall this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 75º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few PM T-showers. High: 80º

Friday: Rain and storms likely. Still warm. High: 76º

Saturday: Rainy & windy with chilly temps. Wind gusts to 30 mph. High: 62º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 63º

