FORECAST: Wrapping on February, seasonably

CLEVELAND — Highs Monday will climb to the middle to upper 30s for most spots with 40s likely by Tuesday. Your commute tomorrow morning will be dry but expect temperatures back in the teens & 20s. Look for a shot for a little rain & snow Wednesday followed by a brief burst of colder air & possible lake effect snow Thursday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Drying out Monday with some sun

Small rain/snow chances Tuesday - Thursday

MUCH colder again Thursday

Much Warmer Next Weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy and still chilly. | High: 39º

Tuesday: Breezy & much warmer with a slim shot at late day rain. | High: 51º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler. | High: 42º

Thursday: MUCH colder with a shot at snow. | High: 26º

