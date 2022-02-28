FORECAST: Wrapping on February, seasonably

CLEVELAND — Highs Monday will climb to the middle to upper 30s for most spots with 40s likely by Tuesday. Your commute tomorrow morning will be dry but expect temperatures back in the teens & 20s. Look for a shot for a little rain & snow Wednesday followed by a brief burst of colder air & possible lake effect snow Thursday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Drying out Monday with some sun
- Small rain/snow chances Tuesday - Thursday
- MUCH colder again Thursday
- Much Warmer Next Weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy and still chilly. | High: 39º
Tuesday: Breezy & much warmer with a slim shot at late day rain. | High: 51º
Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler. | High: 42º
Thursday: MUCH colder with a shot at snow. | High: 26º
