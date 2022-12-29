FORECAST: Wrapping up 2022 with warmer temps and rain

CLEVELAND — Ready for the thaw? Typically, a nice thaw will be followed by a re-freeze... not this time! We were under 32º for 5 straight days and now we're not dropping below 32º for at least that long.

That means rods will be wet from thawing snow and ice but widespread ice not likely. That's not to say patches of ice that haven't completely melted won't be slick... they will be. So be safe just know things are melting and that trend continues.

Temps hit the middle 50s today, 54 for CLE today and Friday but not without hurdles. In addition to the warmth is wind. Gusts over 30mph likely most of today so plan ahead for those impacts.

Friday's hurdle will be rain. Plan on a few showers later in the day with even more rain Saturday. We should start drying out late Saturday as we get closer to midnight but we won't completely dry until Sunday afternoon. Plan on a soggy New Years.

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 55º

Friday: Few rain showers. Mild. | High: 55º

New Year's Eve: Scattered rain showers. Warm. | High: 50º

New Years Day: Few Rain Showers. Touch Cooler. | High: 47º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers. Warmer. | High: 61º

