FORECAST: Wrapping up 2023 seasonably cold with shots at rain/snow

CLEVELAND — It's been a relatively seasonable year. All in all... No major extremes. So it only makes sense to wrap up the year seasonably as well. Right? Yup!

We're hanging around the 30s at night and during the days through the weekend and into 2024. There are a couple shots at rain and snow but nothing major. Plan on a few showers today followed by a better shot overnight. Scattered rain and snow likely overnight with minor accumulations where temps get cold enough.

We'll try to dry out through the day but I still can't rule out a few showers (mix) into Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead at New Year's we're shifting our focus to a clipper. That'll bring widespread rain and show late Sunday into Monday. Plan on light rain showers changing to snow showers overnight as the Ball Drops on 2023 and we head into 2024. Plan on extra layers to stay warm and extra time to get to and from any celebrations. Roads will gt slicker the later you're out.

What To Expect:



Seasonably, cold

Rain/Snow showers possible

New Year's Clipper

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Cold & cloudy with a few showers.| High: 39º

Saturday: Cold with a few showers. | High: 39º

Sunday: Cold with a clipper arriving late. Rain to snow possible. | High: 40º

New Year's Eve Evening: Cold with a rain mixing to snow. | Low: 34º

New Year's Day: Mix Possible. | High: 37º

