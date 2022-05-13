FORECAST: Wrapping up the week with summer heat

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is rolling on... for another day or so. Typical highs this time of year are closer to 70º, not 85º! We'll take it though... Especially after how cool and wet April was.

Enjoy it while it's here, though, because it doesn't last. We're back in the 60s and 70s next week. In the meantime, 84º today and 80º tomorrow. Tons of sunshine both days with a few more clouds late Friday. By the weekend we'll start talking rain. Plan on a few storms Saturday along the lake breeze followed by a better shot Sunday.

Sunday's storms could be strong, possibly even damaging. We'll have to keep a close eye on that cold front and how quickly is cruises through Ohio. If you have the option, Saturday is the better day for outdoors activities.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Very warm Friday

Lots of bright sunshine through Friday

Cooler near Lake Erie each afternoon this week

Storms form on a lake breeze Saturday afternoon

Isolated storms possible Sunday

Much more seasonable next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm.| High: 84º

Saturday: Still warm with a few t-showers for the afternoon.| High: 80º

Sunday: Isolated storms possible.| High: 76º

Monday: Few lingering showers. Cooler| High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: