FORECAST: Wrapping up the work week WARM but also soggy

Posted at 5:12 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 05:12:50-04

CLEVELAND — Warm weather continues on Friday with highs between 78 and 84 degrees! Scattered showers are possible by mid to late afternoon Friday. Saturday looks wet for the morning hours. But, we should dry out quickly during the early afternoon. Highs Saturday should reach up to near 70.

Mother's Day looks mainly dry for now with lots of clouds and cooler temps in the 60s. Fingers are crossed we can celebrate Moms without worrying about rain! Looks like if we were to see more rain, it would hold off until Sunday night and into Monday.

What To Expect:

  • Closer to 80º Friday
  • Rain returns late PM Friday into Saturday AM
  • Drying out early Saturday PM
  • Dry for Mom on Sunday
  • Cooler temperatures ahead next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Late PM thundershowers possible. Warm. | High: 81°

Saturday: Scattered showers thru late AM/early PM. | High: 74°

Mother's Day: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A sweater for Mom.| High: 64°

Monday: Mild sunshine. | High: 63°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Mild.| High: 71°

Wednesday: Chilly sunshine. | High: 61°

Thursday: More sunshine. Temps rebound!| High: 65°

