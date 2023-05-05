FORECAST: Wrapping up the work week with sun and warmth

CLEVELAND — Ready for sun?!? We're super sunny today AND Saturday. Temps reflect that. Middle 60s today and closer to 70º today... May even squeeze out lower 70s Sunday with one hurdle. T-storms.
Plan on storms returning to NE OH Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before drying out again next week.
What To Expect:
- Brighter Friday, 60s
- Closer to 70º Saturday
- Isolated late thunder Sunday
- Sunday high low to mid 70s!
- Rain returns early next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 65º
Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 70º
Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warm. Late storms.| High: 73º
Monday: Above average temps. Few showers. | High: 70º
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Bit cooler. | High: 67º
Wednesday: Isolated shower. | High: 68º
