FORECAST: Wrapping up the work week with sun and warmth

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 05, 2023
CLEVELAND — Ready for sun?!? We're super sunny today AND Saturday. Temps reflect that. Middle 60s today and closer to 70º today... May even squeeze out lower 70s Sunday with one hurdle. T-storms.

Plan on storms returning to NE OH Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before drying out again next week.

What To Expect:

  • Brighter Friday, 60s
  • Closer to 70º Saturday
  • Isolated late thunder Sunday
  • Sunday high low to mid 70s!
  • Rain returns early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 65º

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 70º

Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warm. Late storms.| High: 73º

Monday: Above average temps. Few showers. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Bit cooler. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Isolated shower. | High: 68º

