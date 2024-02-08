Watch Now
FORECAST: Yikes! Temps soaring into the 60s today AND Friday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:36 AM, Feb 08, 2024
CLEVELAND — Here we go... Temps are soaring today and Friday! Clouds came back overnight, and the wind follows today. That wind will be enough to add 5-10º to our afternoon highs. That's right... Pushing 60º Thursday afternoon and Friday.

We do have some rain in the forecast, but not until late Thursday night into early Friday. These showers also look wimpy. Isolated and light showers only. Friday stays mainly dry, with only a slim chance for a light rain shower here and there.

A better chance for rain arrives Saturday, with scattered showers likely. Highs on Saturday will climb back into the 50s. As a cold front slides through, temperatures will drop about 15 degrees on Sunday.

I can't say the same for next week, though. We're back in the 30s for highs with a couple of shots at rain and snow.

What To Expect:

  • More clouds & warmer Thursday
  • Isolated showers Thursday night
  • Scattered rain Saturday
  • Colder, more seasonable next week

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. | High: 63º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 61º

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 55º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 40º

Monday: Wintry mix arrives. | High: 40º

