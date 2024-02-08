FORECAST: Yikes! Temps soaring into the 60s today AND Friday

CLEVELAND — Here we go... Temps are soaring today and Friday! Clouds came back overnight, and the wind follows today. That wind will be enough to add 5-10º to our afternoon highs. That's right... Pushing 60º Thursday afternoon and Friday.

We do have some rain in the forecast, but not until late Thursday night into early Friday. These showers also look wimpy. Isolated and light showers only. Friday stays mainly dry, with only a slim chance for a light rain shower here and there.

A better chance for rain arrives Saturday, with scattered showers likely. Highs on Saturday will climb back into the 50s. As a cold front slides through, temperatures will drop about 15 degrees on Sunday.

I can't say the same for next week, though. We're back in the 30s for highs with a couple of shots at rain and snow.

What To Expect:



More clouds & warmer Thursday

Isolated showers Thursday night

Scattered rain Saturday

Colder, more seasonable next week

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. | High: 63º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 61º

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. | High: 55º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 40º

Monday: Wintry mix arrives. | High: 40º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter