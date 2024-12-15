Freezing Rain Possible across NE Ohio

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne and Stark counties until Noon today.

Freezing rain will cause concern for travel Sunday morning, with ground temperatures around or below freezing. A glaze of ice will be possible on any untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses as rain falls across NE Ohio. Take plenty of extra time for travel or delay travel to Sunday afternoon when ground temperatures will be warming.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the upper 30s and lower 40s during the late morning and afternoon on Sunday, so the threat for freezing rain will begin to taper by mid-day.

The highest/most widespread chance for rain looks to be this morning, with some breaks for the second half of the day. If you are going to the Browns Game - plan for rain and chilly temps!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: AM Freezing rain then scattered rain. Breezy. | High: 42º

Monday: PM rain. Breezy & warmer | High: 53º

Tuesday: Drier. Chilly.| High: 42º

Wednesday: Rain returns. Chilly.| High: 39º

Thursday: Snow showers possible. Colder.| High: 34º

Friday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 33º

