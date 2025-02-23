Frigid Start to Sunday; Warmer Week Ahead

CLEVELAND — After a frigid start to your Sunday, look for a warmer afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Snow will be melting! Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy throughout the day, and remaining dry across the region.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, along with warmer temps. Lows will bottom out around 30!

By Monday afternoon, we will be melting even more snow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40-degree range. We will be flirting with the 50s!

There will also likely be a few showers by mid-week, with some rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday; on Thursday rain/snow will be possible. Temperatures remain closer to par for the rest of the week, with averages in the lower 40s for the final week of February.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: More clouds but thawing nicely! | High: 37º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Windy, Warmer! | High: 49º

Tuesday: Few rain showers. Seasonal. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Afternoon rain showers. Seasonal. | High: 50º

Thursday: Few rain/snow showers. Colder. | High: 39º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few rain/snow showers. | High: 39º

Saturday: Rain/Snow shower possible. Seasonal. | High: 42°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter