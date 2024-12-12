Frigid temperatures + gusty winds + accumulating lake effect snow

EXTENDED & UPGRADED: The winter weather alerts were updated early Thursday morning.



All alerts have been extended until Friday morning as lake-effect snow is expected to linger longer.

Ashtabula County: Upgraded to Lake Effect Snow Warning.

Geauga County: Winter Weather Advisory added.

Bursts of snow along the leading edge of arctic air moved through yesterday evening, but could still make for a slower and slippery commute this morning across Northern Ohio. Snow totals tonight in that snow band will range from 1 to 3 inches. Winds are gusting to 40 mph and have taken our wind chills down into the single digits. They could fall below zero this morning and do not improve throughout the day.

Lake-effect snowstorms will set up across parts of Lake & Ashtabula County as well this morning. Lake-effect snow will continue across Ashtabula and Lake counties until early Friday. Snowfall totals go up the farther east you live. The highest totals will be in northern & eastern Ashtabula County where 6-10 inches are possible. 1-3 inches is expected farther south in Ashtabula. 2-6 inches are expected across Lake and Geauga Counties. Elsewhere, a few flurries as well as some sunshine can be expected. High temperatures will struggle all day. T emps around 20 degrees with gusty winds and wind chills close to zero through the day.

The cold will not last long. Temperatures will begin to moderate by the weekend, and there will be more rain chances late on Saturday and into Sunday. If you are going to the Browns Game - plan for rain

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers. Some sunshine. Very cold & blustery. Chills near 0. | High: 21º

Friday: Partly sunny. Stray snow showers early. Not as cold. | High: 30º

Saturday: More clouds. Milder. Rain late. | High: 45º

Sunday: Rain likely, especially first half of the day.| High: 47º

