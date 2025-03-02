Frigid temps get the boot this week!

CLEVELAND — BRRR!! It is frigid out the door this morning, with mostly cloudy skies and lingering flurries. It will stay cold all day on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few flakes will linger, mainly during the morning. Otherwise, the clouds will be eroding, allowing for some chilly sunshine with light winds. Although it will not be super breezy, it does not take much to make it feel even colder.

Tonight will be cold and calm with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

The whiplash weather continues next week. Temperatures will rebound as we begin the new work week, with highs pushing into the 50s and flirting with the 60s by Wednesday before another temperature drop by Thursday.

Rain will move in for Tuesday and especially Wednesday, and then we will see a return to snow showers as the colder air moves back in for Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny. Few flakes. Blustery & cold. | High: 29º

Monday: More sunshine and warmer. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Few showers and warmer. | High: 49º

Wednesday: More rain and warmer. | High: 58º

Thursday: Colder. Scattered snow showers. Breezy. | High: 36º

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 42º

Saturday: Rain/Snow showers possible. Chilly. | High: 40º

