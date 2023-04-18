Frost and/or freeze impacting NE Ohio Tuesday night into early Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Well after a warm week, last week, Mother Nature has brought a return of winter across Northeast Ohio as we began the new work week!

Temperatures will be much colder during the overnight into the early morning on Wednesday, as we will see clearing skies and winds begin to taper off. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and even upper 20s. This will bring frosty conditions to most of the lakeshore counties, but inland areas will be looking at a possible freeze during the overnight into the early morning on Wednesday.

Frost Advisories are in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lakeshore Ashtabula, Erie, and Ottawa Counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.

The rest of the News 5 Viewing area is under a Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.

If you have any tender vegetation outside, you will want to bring it inside or cover it, as a damaging frost and/or freeze is possible across the region tonight. The good news is that the Power of 5 forecast is looking much warmer as we head into the middle and end of the week!

