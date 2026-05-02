FROSTY FRIDAY NIGHT: Frost Advisory Issued for Several NEO communities

CLEVELAND — The calendar may show May 1st, but it feels more like December 1st! On Friday, the warmest it got in Cleveland was only 45 degrees! That is the average high temperature for late November and early December!

On the first day of May, the high temperature across NEO is typically in the mid-60s. So we are running about 20 degrees below average. The chill will linger into the weekend as well. Plan for frosty and frigid conditions for Friday night plans and into Saturday.

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s on Friday night with some clearing clouds and calming winds. It will be colder away from the lakeshore.

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A frost advisory has been issued for several communities as temperatures will be cold enough for frost to develop.

Frost could harm or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect them from the cold!

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