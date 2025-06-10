Get outside and enjoy today's comfortable weather, heat & humidity return tomorrow

CLEVELAND — It was an active and wet start to the work week with widespread showers and some strong storms. Thankfully, there have been no damage reports by the National Weather Service. And as of Tuesday morning... those storms are gone!

Tuesday will be much drier than Monday, but there is an air quality alert in effect. This should only affect children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties.

High pressure is moving in! High and dry is the way to remember what high pressure will bring to the area. Plan for several dry days this week with warming temps! Highs in the 80s are expected by midweek.

Unfortunately, our next rain and storm chances hold off until the weekend. It is still several days out, but there look to be on-and-off storms for both Saturday and Father's Day.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Sunshine coming back with a breezy southwest wind. AQ alert.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Heating up! Staying dry. | High: 84º

Thursday: A few clouds but even warmer. | High: 80º

Friday: Showers try to return, plenty of dry time. | High: 79º

Saturday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º

Sunday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 75º

