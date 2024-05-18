Watch Now
GET OUTSIDE! Plenty of dry time this weekend, and it will feel like summer soon!

summer leaves
Posted at 8:30 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 08:31:45-04

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to dense fog, but it should not linger for too long. Visibility has already improved since the sun came up, but the fog does look to linger over Lake Erie. The rest of the day looks pretty good! The forecast has really improved for Saturday compared to a few days ago.

You should have plenty of time to get outside. There is still a small rain/storm chance for the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops will be isolated but could contain lightning & heavy rain. Storms will also be slow-moving, so they could overstay their welcome! The best chance to see any storms will be in the southern half of our viewing area.

Highs on Saturday should be in the 70s for many. A lake breeze is expected along the immediate lakeshore, keeping temps in the upper 60s to the low 70s during the afternoon there. Farther inland, temps are expected to climb into the mid or even upper 70s!

There is a very small chance of a shower on Sunday but it looks dry for the vast majority of us. You will once again have plenty of time to get outside on Sunday, plus temperatures climb for the second half of the weekend! Highs on Sunday are expected to get closer to 80 degrees. Temps build even more next week, with temperatures climbing well into the 80s before midweek storms roll in on Wednesday.

What To Expect:

  • Plenty of dry time on Saturday
  • Spot afternoon t-shower (especially south)
  • Mainly dry Sunday & warming up
  • Big heat next week
  • Strong storms possible mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler lakeshore. | High: 73º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Warming up. | High: 81º

Monday: Mostly sunny. Summer-like. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still very warm. Slim storm chance late.| High: 85º

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. Could be strong or severe.| High: 83º

