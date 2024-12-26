Get ready for a big thaw along with some weekend rain showers

CLEVELAND — Here comes the thaw! Temps today topping out in the 40s with 50s likely this weekend. Unfortunately, the warmth comes with rain. We can get outside wihtout the gloves and scarves but don't forget to plan aroun dthe rain this weekend.

Our best shot at rain comes in Sudnay but I still can't rule out a few showers both Friday and again Saturday.

The cold comes back just after the new year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated showers but we're thawing out.| High: 42º

Friday: Even warmer with a few showers arriving late.| High: 48º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 54º

Sunday: Still warming but we're looking soaked. | High: 56º

