Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Get ready for a big thaw along with some weekend rain showers

Get the latest Power of 5 Forecast from the News 5 Weather team!
Mostly Cloudy
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Here comes the thaw! Temps today topping out in the 40s with 50s likely this weekend. Unfortunately, the warmth comes with rain. We can get outside wihtout the gloves and scarves but don't forget to plan aroun dthe rain this weekend.

Our best shot at rain comes in Sudnay but I still can't rule out a few showers both Friday and again Saturday.

The cold comes back just after the new year.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated showers but we're thawing out.| High: 42º

Friday: Even warmer with a few showers arriving late.| High: 48º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 54º

Sunday: Still warming but we're looking soaked. | High: 56º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk