Get ready for a warm and wet weekend with potentially strong storms on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Warmer air moves in for the weekend, but we will also be dodging rain. It is already so warm as you step out the door this Saturday morning. High temperatures to reach the upper 60s to the mid-70s for many. It will be slightly cooler closer to the lake and pushing 80 degrees farther south!

It is dry for now, but a few thunder showers cannot be ruled out throughout the day. These will be hit or miss, but if you have outdoor plans, be aware of the chance of rain. The best chance for rain holds off until tonight, continuing overnight and into Sunday morning.

Another round of storms is expected Sunday evening. Strong or severe storms are possible during this time.

Here is when to expect the various rounds of rain and storms this weekend. For more details, click this link.



WAVE 1: Saturday will start dry with only a few t-storms expected throughout the day.

Saturday will start dry with only a few t-storms expected throughout the day. WAVE 2: More widespread rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning. There should be a brief break on Sunday afternoon before wave 3.

More widespread rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday morning. There should be a brief break on Sunday afternoon before wave 3. WAVE 3: The strongest storms are most likely on Sunday evening and will linger into early on Monday.

We will continue to monitor the potential for the next several days. Still, the setup could support heavy rain, damaging wind, and maybe even tornadoes across the Midwest and into Ohio. Stay tuned!

Oh, and temperatures will fall again by early next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Few thundershowers. Warmer and windier. More rain overnight.| High: 75°

Sunday: Early showers. Late storms (Some could be severe). | High: 69°

Monday: Temps fall. Rain early. | High: 48° (Technically, 50s but that's EARLY in the morning)

Tuesday: Cold. Blustery. | High: 40°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter