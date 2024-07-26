Get ready to get outside and soak up the sun on a BEAUTIFUL weekend

CLEVELAND — We're looking absolutely incredible today... highs in the 70s to near 80º. Humidity staying low with dew points in the lower 50s! That's so nice...

Humidity stays low Saturday but the heat is building... Saturday's highs will climb into the middle 80s with some spots touching 90º. Heat & humidity roll in to end the weekend with highs near 90º for everyone! It looks dry for most of the weekend though, for any outdoor plans you may have. Storms look to return early next week.

What To Expect



Gorgeous, less humid Friday

Big heat returns this weekend

More storms next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More sunshine with comfortable temps. | High: 78º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. A touch more humid.| High: 84°

Sunday: Hazy sun. Hot & humid. | High: 89°

Monday: Scattered storms. Still warm. | High: 84°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 82°

