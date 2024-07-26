Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Get ready to get outside and soak up the sun on a BEAUTIFUL weekend

Get the latest Power of 5 Forecast from the News 5 Weather Team!
Cleveland
Posted at
and last updated

CLEVELAND — We're looking absolutely incredible today... highs in the 70s to near 80º. Humidity staying low with dew points in the lower 50s! That's so nice...

Humidity stays low Saturday but the heat is building... Saturday's highs will climb into the middle 80s with some spots touching 90º. Heat & humidity roll in to end the weekend with highs near 90º for everyone! It looks dry for most of the weekend though, for any outdoor plans you may have. Storms look to return early next week.

What To Expect

  • Gorgeous, less humid Friday
  • Big heat returns this weekend
  • More storms next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More sunshine with comfortable temps. | High: 78º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. A touch more humid.| High: 84°

Sunday: Hazy sun. Hot & humid. | High: 89°

Monday: Scattered storms. Still warm. | High: 84°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 82°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk