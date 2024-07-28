Get ready to sweat! Several hot & humid days ahead

CLEVELAND — Temperatures continue to climb! Plan for Sunday's temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across NEO. An air quality alert is in effect until midnight due to ground-level ozone. This won't affect everyone, but if you have breathing problems, take it easy today!

We will stay dry today with southerly winds of 5-10 mph and increasing clouds by Sunday night. Humidity won't be too high today, but it will not be that way for much longer. Dew points/humidity will skyrocket on Monday - so it will feel very sticky outside this week.

Rain chances also return on Monday. Much of the work week features a chance for showers and storms. We need rain - so this is good news! The best chances for showers and storms look to be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with isolated chances to end the week. Temperatures will remain in the mid to even upper 80s with the high humidity "sticking" around as well.

What To Expect:

Heat & humidity climb on Sunday

Even more humid on Monday

More storms next week

Heat & humidity stick around

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Hazy sun. Hot & humid. | High: 90°

Monday: Scattered storms. Still warm. | High: 86°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 86°

Wednesday: Few storms. | High: 87°

Thursday: Isolated storms. | High: 88°

Friday: Few storms. | High: 88°

Saturday: Few storms. | High: 86°

