Getting a preview of May (or even June!) the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Chilly start but warmer air moves in quickly. We're back in the 70s for the afternoon with TONS of sunshine. Tree pollen numbers are very high right now. So, if you're siffly and sneezy, that's why!

Thursday's high temperatures will get close to 80 degrees. We'll see a few clouds and even an isolated afternoon rain shower in a couple of spots.

We should be mostly dry and mostly bright until Friday. Rain will return Friday with scattered thunderstorms and a drop in temps for the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Warmer with isolated shower chances. | High: 75º

Thursday: Even warmer with partly cloudy skies. isolated thundershowers possible.| High: 80º

Friday: Storms likely with heavy PM rain possible. | High: 70º

Saturday: Drying out as temps take a dive. | High: 55º

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 62º

