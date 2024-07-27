Getting hot and sticky this weekend + staying dry

CLEVELAND — While it will be a cool start to the morning, the temps start to climb quickly! Humidity stays low Saturday but the heat is building... Saturday's highs will climb into the middle 80s with some spots touching 90º. Heat & humidity roll in to end the weekend with highs near 90º for everyone! It looks dry for most of the weekend though, for any outdoor plans you may have.

Storms look to return early next week and it will remain very summery with temperatures in the mid to even upper 80s.

What To Expect

Cool start to the weekend but then...

Big heat returns this weekend

Humidity climbs on Sunday

More storms next week

Heat sticks around

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. A touch more humid.| High: 84°

Sunday: Hazy sun. Hot & humid. | High: 89°

Monday: Scattered storms. Still warm. | High: 86°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 86°

Wednesday: Few storms. | High: 87°

