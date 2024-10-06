GOING UP! Temps, humidity, winds & storms chance increase on Sunday

CLEVELAND — After a quiet and clear Saturday, it will be a warmer and possibly stormy second half of the weekend.
Sunday, temperatures will soar. Highs will be flirting with 80 in many areas across Northeast Ohio. It will also be more humid during the afternoon with increasing winds. Plan for southerly winds 15-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. After a super summery day, the cooler side of fall isn't far away. We're tapping into a much cooler pattern starting on Monday. Highs will be stuck in the low 60s for much of next week.
That cool air rushes in on the heels of strong storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. The best storm chance will be in the afternoon and evening east of I-71. Development should hold off until about 3 pm and storms will exit our SE communities by 8 pm. Strong or severe storms will be possible, especially the further east of I-71 that you are. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concern from stronger storms, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
We received an update on the ongoing drought Thursday morning, and there have been notable improvements. However, following the chance for storms on Sunday, much of the area looks very dry for days, perhaps weeks. It could be mid to late October until our next best chance for rain after this weekend.
What To Expect:
- Warm, humid, and breezy this afternoon
- Strong storms are possible late Sunday
- It will be MUCH cooler next week
- The trend for much of October looking dry
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: PM storms, some could be strong. Breezy. | High: 80º
Monday: Much cooler. Stray shower.| High: 62º
Tuesday: Below average. It's mainly dry, with a few lake effect showers to NE. | High: 62º
Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 62º
Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 64º
Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 70º
