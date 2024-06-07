Goodbye Sweaty-Weather, hello Sweater-Weather

CLEVELAND — Goodbye to the sweaty weather, and hello sweater weather! Comfortable air is settling in this weekend. Friday's highs will still be in the lower and middle 70s but the humidity is MUCH lower! It'll be gusty with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. This is making the water on Lake Erie rough! There is a small craft advisory as well as a risk for rip currents until Saturday noon. Use extreme caution on the water. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but the coverage of any rain will be very low. You have a better chance to stay dry with variable clouds.

Temps on Saturday rebound into the middle and upper 70s. We should see dry weather and a cloud/sun mix during the day. A few thundershowers are possible by evening and will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off for the most part. A spotty t-shower will be possible in the afternoon. Sunday's temperatures will reach back into the lower and middle 70s.

Temperatures remain below average for basically the whole 7-Day. Highs will be hovering in the low 70s which is about 5-10 degrees below normal.

What To Expect:



Friday highs between 65 & 70 degrees

Stray showers on Friday

Dry Saturday until evening

Saturday highs in the comfortable 70s

Dodging light Sunday rain showers

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Few light rain showers with even cooler temps. | High: 70º

Saturday: Clouds/sun mix. Isolated late t-showers. | High: 78º

Sunday: Cloudy again as cool air settles in. Stray lake-enhanced showers| High: 74º

Monday: Isolated showers. Stays cool. | High: 65º

