Grab the jackets and umbrellas, we're tracking t-showers today

CLEVELAND — I'm tracking a few t-showers for our Wednesday morning commute.

There's another round of rain on Wednesday that may come with heavier rain. Looks like it'll build for the afternoon and evening commute. Plan on heavy rain, brief gusty winds and another shot of cool air.

By Thursday, we're mostly dry but the rebound is beginning... albeit, still below average. And after our rain chances Friday night/early Saturday, we're talking about a BIG warm up. I'm talking about the potential for multiple days in the 80s next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Best chance for rain this week. Heavier rain possible + few storms. | High: 61º

Thursday: Cloudy & mild with isolated rain showers. | High: 65º

Friday: Two rounds of rain likely. | High: 67º

Saturday: A few t-showers early before drying out. | High: 58º

Sunday: Drying. Touch warmer | High: 63º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warmer | High: 76º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Touch warmer | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: