Grab the umbrellas: Rain chances return

CLEVELAND — A few showers and isolated storms will return to NE Ohio today, with the best chance this afternoon and evening. The rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures much cooler for the day on Tuesday, as highs only top off in the lower 70s.
Rain chances will linger into the overnight Tuesday through Wednesday.
We are drying out for the day on Thursday before more rain arrives Friday into the weekend.
What To Expect:
- More clouds
- Seasonal temps
- Few rain chances Tuesday
- More rain chances this week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Scattered rain and isolated storms. Cooler.| High: 73º
Wednesday: T-storms early. Cooler again. | High: 67º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Drying out. | High: 73º
Friday: Scattered rain & storms. | High: 75º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 75º
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Warmer. | High: 80º
