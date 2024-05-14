Grab the umbrellas: Rain chances return

CLEVELAND — A few showers and isolated storms will return to NE Ohio today, with the best chance this afternoon and evening. The rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures much cooler for the day on Tuesday, as highs only top off in the lower 70s.

Rain chances will linger into the overnight Tuesday through Wednesday.

We are drying out for the day on Thursday before more rain arrives Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:



More clouds

Seasonal temps

Few rain chances Tuesday

More rain chances this week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Scattered rain and isolated storms. Cooler.| High: 73º

Wednesday: T-storms early. Cooler again. | High: 67º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Drying out. | High: 73º

Friday: Scattered rain & storms. | High: 75º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 75º

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Warmer. | High: 80º

