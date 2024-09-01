Watch Now
Great weather on Sunday...for the most part! Plan for a couple of brief PM showers

CLEVELAND — Sunday will start bright and will be warm, breezy, and *mostly* dry. A secondary cold front is moving through tomorrow evening and could bring a brief shower from 4-8 pm starting in the north and ending in the south.

That cold front will drop our temperatures and humidity even more! Monday looks dry, less humid, and much cooler! High temperatures on Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s. On Monday, temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s!

Much of next week looks dry with a gradual warming trend. The next chance for rain holds off until the end of the work week and into next weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Less humid
  • Mostly Dry on Sunday (a couple of brief PM showers)
  • Much cooler on Labor Day
  • Quiet week ahead
  • Gradual warming trend

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Much drier with a sun/cloud mix. Breezy, warm & less humid.| High: 80º

LABOR DAY: Refreshing sunshine. Welcome to September! Stays dry.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Looking good. Very comfortable. | High: 74º

