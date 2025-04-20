Happy Easter! Here's your holiday forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Easter!

After a cold front passed through NEO on Saturday, we are waking up to much colder temperatures. Plan for 40s out the door. It will be warmer inland this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s lakeside, with 60s expected inland.

The front is now stalled out near the Ohio River, and it will hang out there for most of the day with high pressure to the north. Therefore, we should have a mostly dry day for your holiday!

We will leave just a slim shot for a stray shower, otherwise, you will likely only notice increasing clouds. We warm up again on Monday with a higher chance for storms. It looks drier for midweek with seasonal temps.

DAILY FORECAST:

EASTER Sunday: Partly sunny & cool with a few PM rain showers.| High: 55º

Monday: Scattered rain but mild & windy. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Drying out. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Mostly dry. Warmer again. | High: 70º

Thursday: More clouds. Showers possible. | High: 72º

Friday: Few showers. | High: 69º

Saturday: Scattered t-showers mainly early. Cooler. | High: 64º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter