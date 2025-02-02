Happy Groundhog Day! Get ready for whiplash weather this week

CLEVELAND — And the groundhog says...SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER... well, at least Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, which means six more weeks of winter. However, Ohio's own Buckeye Chuck said there will be an early spring! Who do you believe?! I will mention a recent NOAA article puts Buckeye Chuck's accuracy over the last 20 years at 55%. Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil's accuracy is only 35%.... time will tell!

Regardless, it is certainly very wintry outside this morning! Clouds increased overnight and kept our temperatures from dropping too much. But...it is still very cold outside! After a frigid morning, it will not be as cold later today. During the day, highs will climb into the upper 30s and middle 40s.

By late morning, a few snow showers will slide from west to east across Northern Ohio, continuing into the afternoon. As temperatures gradually climb, the precipitation should change from snow to wet snow to chilly rain. Accumulation looks limited across the area—less than 1 inch. The southern half of our viewing area will likely stay dry all day. All look to be dry by this evening.

Whiplash weather season is upon us! Huge temperatures are expected all week long, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s! Check out the daily forecast below to get an idea about this wild temperature ride this week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Groundhog Day: Mainly cloudy. A couple of PM mixed showers. Not as cold. | High: 40º

Monday: More clouds. Slim chance of a shower. Above average.| High: 49º

Tuesday: Halfway to spring and colder again. | High: 31º

Wednesday: A wintry mix is expected as temps climb. | High: 42º

Thursday: More wet weather and even milder. | High: 50º

