Have a plan for when these strong storms roll in.

CLEVELAND — Keep the umbrella handy this morning. We're dodging light rain this morning with stronger storms likely this afternoon. Depending on how many "dry" hours we have midday will determine how strong the storms will be. The strongest storms will have damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Some may even have large hail. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

We have another round of strong storms Saturday. We're still very warm and humid so the fuel will be there for strong storms. If you're going to the Browns Game, plan on storms. If you're going to the Rock N Roll Half Marathon and News5k... you might be ok! The best shot for storms will be in the afternoon!

What To Expect:



Few showers this morning

Strong storms Friday afternoon

Strong storms Saturday afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: AM showers. Strong afternoon storms with wind damage possible. | High: 84º

Saturday: Strong storms lingering. | High: 84º

Sunday: Scattered rain. | High: 74º

Monday: Drying out. | High: 74º

