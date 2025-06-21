Hazy, Hot & Humid across NEO!

CLEVELAND — Summer has begun! And it is going to feel like it...soon! Get ready to sweat and be sure to take care of yourself, take breaks inside, and be sure to stay hydrated. It might sound like common sense, but heat is the leading cause of weather fatalities and a silent killer, especially if you already have any health conditions.

A Heat Advisory is in place for all of NEO for Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening. This will be the time frame of the most dangerous heat for the region.

A slight chance for a couple of t-showers are possible on Saturday morning. These are most likely north and east, and won't be around for long. A huge ridge of high pressure will build in for the afternoon and beyond, drying us out and heating up the temps!

It has been 294 days since Cleveland was last in the 90s. That looks to change as soon as this weekend. It will not only be hot, but humid as well, and heat index values could be in the upper 90s to 104 degrees.

Plan for 90s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps Wednesday. Storm chances look to return mid-week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Couple AM t'showers and heating up! | High: 89º

Sunday: Sunny. Hot! | High: 93º

Monday: Sunny & Hot! | High: 93º

Tuesday: Isolated storm & Hot! | High: 91º

Wednesday: Scattered t'storms. Not as hot. | High: 89º

Thursday: Scattered t'storms. Warm and muggy. | High: 88º

