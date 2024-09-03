Heading back to work after the Labor Day Weekend with a ton of heat heading our way

CLEVELAND — The wind shifts Tuesday and the warmth starts building across Ohio. We'll be chilly to kick off the day but temperatures will rebound nicely during the afternoon. Plan on middle 70s Tuesday afternoon, 80s Wednesday afternoon, and mid 80s Thursday. That warmth will NOT hang around into the weekend.
The chill returns quickly. A cold front will slide across the area on Friday bringing back the Fall-like temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be near 70 degrees. Sunday's highs will only reach into the middle and upper 60s. Perfect football weather for the Browns Home Opener. Isolated rain showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening and will linger into Saturday. Sunday looks dry.
What To Expect:
- Quick rebound today
- Gradually warming this week
- No rain until Friday
- Another chilly shot this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Looking good. Very comfortable. | High: 75º
Wednesday: Seasonal temps.| High: 83º
Thursday: Still dry. Warmer & a bit humid. | High: 85º
Friday: Few PM showers/storms.| High: 86º
Saturday: Scattered showers. Much Cooler.| High: 68º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Much cooler.| High: 65º
