Heading into the weekend with a TON of summer heat

CLEVELAND — Summer is not over yet. As the high pressure slides southeast out of Ohio early Friday, winds will shift around to the south. That will bring back the warmer temperatures we've been used to!

We're back near 80º Friday afternoon with more sunshine on the way. Evening temperatures should fall through the 70s for high school football. We will stay dry all night long as well.

Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy. You will notice the humidity creeping up a bit as well this weekend. As for rain chances: we could see a stray thundershower in 1 or 2 spots on Sunday afternoon and evening. But most of us will stay dry all weekend long.

We'll be pushing near 90 degrees in spots next week with higher humidity and increasing rain chances. As of now, Tuesday looks to have the best opportunity for showers and storms.

What To Expect:



Tons of sunshine for Friday

Friday highs near 80 degrees

Much warmer this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Warming up. Near-average temperatures.| High: 80º

Saturday: Summer returns. Still dry. | High: 86º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm & mainly dry. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 87º

Monday: Few showers possible. Summery temps. | High: 87º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter