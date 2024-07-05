Heading through the 4th of July holiday weekend with more storms

CLEVELAND — One more day of thunderstorms in the forecast. Looking mostly dry most of the day, but with the front on its way, we'll keep thunder in the forecast. It looks relatively unorganized. Meaning these storms will be randomly building across the state. The best likelihood is this afternoon and evening.

The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind and frequent lightning. Make sure you're listening for thunder as you celebrate our beautiful country.

Things get NICE after today's cold front passes. We're in the lower 80s with more sunshine and only a SLIM shot at a couple of light showers on Saturday.

What To Expect:



Scattered t-storms this afternoon

limited light showers Saturday

Much less humid this weekend

Big heat returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms could be strong. | High: 83º

Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 80º

Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º

Monday: Mainly sunny. Isolated thunder. Hot & muggy. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Showers likely. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. | High: 83º

