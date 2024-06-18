HEAT ADVISORY DAY TWO: Temps back in the 90s with intense humidity

CLEVELAND — We hit 89º Sunday. We hit 96º Monday. We have 5, maybe 6 more days in the 90s if not near 90º. Some of those days will be record testing, if not record-breaking. Records or not, the impact will be the same. Heat sickness and exhaustion is a real concern.

With increasing humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values could climb into the upper 90s to the low triple digits. Therefore, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire work week. Find more information here.

Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! The best chance for a few storms will be in the afternoons during peak heating. The relief from these storms will be brief, and not everyone will see it.

Stay cool!

What To Expect:



Heat Advisory Monday - Friday

Afternoons lower & middle 90sº

Mornings in the 70s

A few afternoon storms each day

Some storms with heavy rain/strong winds

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Juneteenth: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 93º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 91º

Saturday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! A few storms.| High: 90º

